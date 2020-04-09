UrduPoint.com
PAL Plans To Hold Literary Activities Online

Thu 09th April 2020

PAL plans to hold literary activities online

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will continue literary activity through online sessions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will continue literary activity through online sessions. According to an official amid COVID19 threat PAL has decided to organize online literature as well as conducting various literary meetings and conferences nationally and internationally.

He said that launching of the online "Umeed e-Zeest Award" by PAL is also a part of online activities during the lockdown. The poetry of Umeed-e-Zeest Award is available on Pakistan Academy Letters website in urdu, English, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi, Seraiki and other Pakistani languages from all over the country and abroad, he stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

