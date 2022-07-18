PAL publishes book on Urdu prose poems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) had published a comprehensive book 'Pakistan Mein urdu Nasri Nazam' (Urdu Prose Poems in Pakistan) to shed light on the literary genre of the Urdu literature amid the diamond jubilee celebration day.

The purpose of the book was to highlight the artistic work in Urdu prose poems that had produced so far since the inception of Pakistan, said PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said 'Urdu Prose Poems in Pakistan' consisted of several prose poems of sixty-three renowned poets which not only gave an opportunity to its avid readers to enjoy literature, but also provided brief introduction of every poet.

"Contemporary horizon of the modern poetry embellishes with prose poems, but in past it had always been a target of criticism among the critics due to its unique style of writing without certain boundaries and rules" the chairman said.

Highlighting the features of prose poems in modern era, he said the artistic poems written during the last few decades had brushed aside the impression that prose poems were not a part of traditional literature.

Lauding the efforts of eminent Urdu poet Inam Nadeem who had organized the book he said that compiling this type of book was always an uphill task which was impossible until the keen interest and devotion towards Urdu prose poems.

