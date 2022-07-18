UrduPoint.com

PAL Publishes Book On Urdu Prose Poems

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PAL publishes book on Urdu prose poems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) had published a comprehensive book 'Pakistan Mein urdu Nasri Nazam' (Urdu Prose Poems in Pakistan) to shed light on the literary genre of the Urdu literature amid the diamond jubilee celebration day.

The purpose of the book was to highlight the artistic work in Urdu prose poems that had produced so far since the inception of Pakistan, said PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk.

Talking to APP on Monday, he said 'Urdu Prose Poems in Pakistan' consisted of several prose poems of sixty-three renowned poets which not only gave an opportunity to its avid readers to enjoy literature, but also provided brief introduction of every poet.

"Contemporary horizon of the modern poetry embellishes with prose poems, but in past it had always been a target of criticism among the critics due to its unique style of writing without certain boundaries and rules" the chairman said.

Highlighting the features of prose poems in modern era, he said the artistic poems written during the last few decades had brushed aside the impression that prose poems were not a part of traditional literature.

Lauding the efforts of eminent Urdu poet Inam Nadeem who had organized the book he said that compiling this type of book was always an uphill task which was impossible until the keen interest and devotion towards Urdu prose poems.

395

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

33 minutes ago
 President calls for strengthening democratic norms ..

President calls for strengthening democratic norms, freedom of speech

1 hour ago
 Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all po ..

Nauman Kabir wants socio-economic plan from all political parties

2 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

Mehwish Hayat looks excited at Ms Marvel's set

3 hours ago
 PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present ..

PM to meet PML-N leaders to deliberate on present political situation

3 hours ago
 "We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudh ..

"We will work together," Imran Khan assures Chaudhary Pervez Elahi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.