ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters(PAL) has planned to announce 'Kamal-e-Fun' Award and Koom-e-Adbi Award in couple of days for the best writer and best literary book in field of literature.

The award, under the aegis of Pakistan Academy of Letters, is given for eminent literary personalities in recognition of their life time service for literature.

According to an official sources, Kamal-e-Fun Award and Koom-e-Adbi are the highest literary award in the field of literature for recognition of the lifetime achievement in creative and research work.

He said handsome amount would be given with a shield for their encouragement. Jury members would select and announce the Names of the recipients of the award, he stated.

He said like an old tradition, PAL was arranging these awards for past many years to boost and encouragePakistani writers.