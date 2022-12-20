UrduPoint.com

PAL To Arrange Special Ceremony To Mark 146th Birth Anniversary Of Quaid-i-Azam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 12:30 PM

PAL to arrange special ceremony to mark 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will arrange a special ceremony on December 22 (Thursday) to mark the 146th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The ceremony will be presided over by Noted literary person Dr. Ehsan Akbar while Haroon-ur-Rasheed Tabassum, Yusuf Aziz, Jabbar Mirza, and Professor Dr. Fakhar-ur-Islam will be the special guests at the occasion.

Dr. Sajid Mehmood Awan, Dr. Hanif Khalil, Professor Dr. Ghafoor Memon, and Professor Dr. Shujah Ahmed Muhesar will be the guests of honor.

The welcoming address will be presented by Chairman PAL, Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk.

Other speakers will include Dr. Samina Yasmeen, Dr. Kishwar Sultana, Dr. Siraj Ahmed Somro, Dr. Amir Zahee Bhatti, Dr. Abdul Raheem Meher, Anayat Magsi, and Dr. Sabahat Jalil.

The 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be marked on December 25 through several events across the country.

Public and private organizations through different events will shed light on Quaid-i-Azam's lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith, and discipline.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah December Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep serie ..

PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep series 3-0

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in ..

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in Miran Shah

50 minutes ago
 PM directs authorities concerned not to burden ele ..

PM directs authorities concerned not to burden electricity, gas consumers

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France ..

Ballon D'Or winner Benzema ends tumultuous France career

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.