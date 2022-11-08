UrduPoint.com

PAL To Compile Literary Encyclopedias Of Regional Languages In Urdu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PAL to compile literary encyclopedias of regional languages in Urdu

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is working on the novel idea of developing separate literary encyclopedias of all the regional languages of Pakistan in urdu.

The project is the first of its kind which was approved by PAL during a recent meeting of its board of Members.

Talking to APP, Co-coordinator of the project, Asim Butt informed, "It is a specific encyclopedia which will only cover the literature and literary information of the specific regional language." The main objective of the project was to promote the literature of regional languages, he added.

About the content of the encyclopedia, he informed that each encyclopedia would be divided in different parts, including chapters on noted literary personalities, renowned books and a chapter on specific terminologies on the specific language.

A separate chapter would also be included to provide detailed information about the literary movements of the language, he added.

He informed that initially, the academy would publish separate encyclopedia books of each language but later on they would be compiled into a single book.

Related Topics

Pakistan All

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on ..

Imran Khan terms FIR registered against attack on his life as “farcical”

11 minutes ago
 Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

Aitzaz Ahsan visits Imran Khan at Zaman Park

57 minutes ago
  Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

1 hour ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam: A high-functioning anchor

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.