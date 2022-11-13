PAL to compile literary encyclopedias of regional languages in Urdu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) is working on the novel idea of developing separate literary encyclopedias of all the regional languages of Pakistan in urdu which would help promote the literature, history and culture of different regions of the country.

The project is the first of its kind which was approved by PAL during a recent meeting of its board of Members, Co-coordinator of the project, Asim Butt said while talking to APP.

He said, "It is a specific encyclopedia which will only cover the literature and literary information of the specific regional language and the main objective of the project was to promote the literature of regional languages.

About the content of the encyclopedia, he informed that each encyclopedia would be divided in different parts, including chapters on noted literary personalities, renowned books and a chapter on specific terminologies on the specific language. However a separate chapter would also be included to provide detailed information about the literary movements of the language, he added.

He informed that initially, the academy would publish separate encyclopedia books of each language but later on they would be compiled into a single book. The project will be completed within an year.

