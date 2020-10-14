PAL to hold 25th meeting of Board of Governors on Thursday

UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold the 25th meeting of the Board of Governors of the PAL on October 15

The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman of the PAL and the Board of Governors.

The agenda of the Board of Governors will be including more than twenty-five projects for the promotion and development of Pakistani languages and literature of PAL and the welfare of the writers which will be submitted to the Board of Governors for approval,said a press release on Wednesday.

Mureed Rahmoon, Joint Secretary, National History and Culture Division, Raja Mohammad Akhtar Iqbal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Dr. Tariq Banuri, Chairman, Higher education Commission, Hussam Hur, Dr. Sher Mohammad Mehrani, Ghulam Hassan Hasnu, Abaseen Yousafzai, Dr. Muhammad Safir Awan, Dr. Pushpa Valabh, Khalid Masood, Haris Khalique, Dr. Javed Hassan Chandio, Dr. Abdullah Jan Abid, Noor Khan Muhammad Hassani, Dr. Zeenat Sana Baloch, Ahmad Atta, Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Dr. Naveed Shehzad, Dr. Fazal Khaliq and Qasim Naseem will attend the meeting, it stated.

