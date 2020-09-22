UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Hold 3rd China South Asian Literature Forum In Oct

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 02:06 PM

PAL to hold 3rd China South Asian Literature Forum in Oct

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will host 3rd China South Asia Literature Forum to enhance literary relations between writers of the China and South Asian Countries in October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will host 3rd China South Asia Literature Forum to enhance literary relations between writers of the China and South Asian Countries in October.

The forum is being aimed to strengthen and promote the mutual learning of civilizations and literary interaction between South Asian Countries.

Allocation of tasks regarding the arrangements of this literature forum were taken into the consideration, an official of PAL told APP on Tuesday.

He said that China Writers Association (CWA) established first China South Asia Literature Forum in 2016 .

He said that there are six founding members of the forum including China Writers Association (CWA), Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), SahityaAcademi, India,Nepal Academy, Nepal, Bangla Academy, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka Academy.

The literature of these South Asian countries have enriched the splendour of Asian culture through continuous interaction, he said.

1st China South Asia Literature Forum (5-9 November 2017) was held in Chengdu while 2nd China-South Asia Literature Forum 915-20 October 2019) was held in Kathmandu, Nepal by Nepal Academy and 3rd Forum China South Asia Literature Forum will be held in�Pakistan, he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Sri Lanka China Chengdu Kathmandu Nepal October November 2017 2016 2019 Asia

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif confirms parliamentarians' meeting ..

14 minutes ago

Father and son jailed over bomb blast at Vietnam p ..

1 minute ago

Russia Calls for Democratic Elections in Mali Foll ..

1 minute ago

Iranian Embassy in Ankara Says Zarif's Visit to Is ..

1 minute ago

Russia Might Start Issuing 1-Year Visas to Foreign ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan launches phase-III trials for Covid-19 va ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.