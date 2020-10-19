UrduPoint.com
PAL To Hold A Day-long "Iqbal Ambassador Conference" On Nov 9th

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a day-long conference titled 'Iqbal Ambassador Confrence" on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Allama Muhammad Iqbal on November 9th.� The conference aims to explore Iqbal's philosophical and practical through academic exercise and to discuss investigative ways for its implementation in different domains of an Islamic state.

��The conference would also shed light on contributions of poet of East to urdu literature and his role in the creation of Pakistan.

��� According to an official, the eminent Scholars from all over Pakistan and abroad will express their views and will read his famous poems to pay contribute to the Poet of Nation.������ He was the founder of Two-nation theory and gave the vision of Pakistan and his services in the creation of Pakistan was unforgettable, he stated.

More Stories From Pakistan

