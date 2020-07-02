UrduPoint.com
PAL To Hold An Online Reception Of Shakeel Jazeb's Poetry Collection "Nami Danam" Tomorrow

Thu 02nd July 2020 | 03:16 PM

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an online reception of Shakeel Jazeb's poetry collection entitled "Nami Danam" on July 3

Renowned poetess/writer Kishwar Naheed ,poet-scholar Iftihar Arif and Chairman PAL Dr Yousuf Khushi will be the chief guest, an official said here on Thursday.

Dr Qasim Peerzada, Amjad islam Amjad, Muhammad Azhar ul Huq, Asfhar Nadeem Saeed will be the honourable guests.

