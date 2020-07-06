UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Hold "Baidal Conference" To Commemorate Anniversary Of Sufi Poet Faqeer Qaddir Baksh Baidal Tommorow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 01:08 PM

PAL to hold

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an online "Baidal Conference" to commemorate 152 death anniversary of well known Sindhi Sufi poet and intellectual Hazrat Faqeer Qaddir Baksh Baidal on 7th July

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an online "Baidal Conference" to commemorate 152 death anniversary of well known Sindhi Sufi poet and intellectual Hazrat Faqeer Qaddir Baksh Baidal on 7th July.

In collobration with Baidal commette Sindh, the conference will highlight his different articles and poetry. Writer and Intellectual Hafiz Khan and Intellectual Dr Nabilla Hafiz will be the chief Guest,an official said on Monday.

He said that Chairman PAL Dr Yousuf Khushk will preside the online conference.Writers and Intellectuals from all over the country will participate in conference to give honour to the Sufi Poet of Sindh,he stated.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan July All From

Recent Stories

Seoul-Pyongyang Dialogue Should Go On Despite High ..

16 seconds ago

Uzma Kardar will challenge removal of her membersh ..

22 minutes ago

Central Bank launches new &#039;Overnight Deposit ..

24 minutes ago

Russia Records 6,611 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, T ..

17 seconds ago

Shanghai stocks end 5.71% higher on rising optimis ..

20 seconds ago

European stock markets rebound strongly at open

23 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.