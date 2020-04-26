UrduPoint.com
PAL To Hold "Hum International Mushsira" In First Week Of Ramazan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :As part of it's online activities, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to organize  "Hum international online Mushaira" in first week of Ramazan.                                                                       More than hundred of poets and audience will participate in Mushaira from Pakistan and around the world on video link.                        .

Mushaira will be broadcast on the Pakistan Academy of Letters Facebook page, which will be viewed by millions of people.           Pakistan Academy of Letters was committed to play its role in furthering the mutual relations of the writers and people by utilizing modern resources better.

Pakistan Academy of Letters has expanded the reach of scholars through advanced technology to many countries and continents.                                                            .     The Corona virus has restricted us to our homes under mutual protection measures that create an atmosphere of homogeneity,an official told APP.              He said that the Academy's online activities will be an inspiration to those who love literature. He said that date will be announced soon to stay in touch with our scholors and poets in this Coronavirus epidemic.

