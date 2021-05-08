ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), National History and Heritage Division will hold an International Online 'Eid-Milan Mehfil-e-Mushaira'' on May 15.

Eminent scholar Dr Waheed Ahmad will preside over the Mushaira' while prominent poet, scholar from Kohat Soraj Narain, Mansoor Afaq from Lahore, Sabir Raza from Manchester and Ghazanfer Hashmi from USA would be the chief guests on the occasion, an PNCS official informed.

Renowned scholars including Dr Shahista Nuzhat, Ejaz Kanoor Raja, Saifullah Shah from Lahore and Kabeer Athar from Rahim Yar Khan, Altaf Bukhari USA, Mohsin Shakeel Quetta, Ali Arman UK and Shafqatullah Mushtaq Bahawalnager would be the guests of honour in the Mushaira'.

Chairman PAL Dr Yusaf Khushk would open the Mushaira' with his welcome remarks, and the event would be moderated by Shahzad Baig, he said.

Eminent poets from across the country and abroad would participate in the 'Mushaira'.

