PAL To Hold "Iqbal Ambassador Conference" On Nov 9th

Sun 01st November 2020 | 01:20 PM

PAL to hold

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a day long  "Iqbal Ambassador Conference"  on occasion of birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal on November 9th.     Minister for education and Professional Training,National History and Literary Heritage,  Shafqat Mahmood and Ambassadors of different countries to Pakistan and Pakistani Iqbal Scholars will attend the conference.                                               The Ambassador to Pakistan will shed light on Iqbal's works in their countries.

                                         According to an official, the conference will open new doors for the promotion of Iqbal's art, personality and philosophy.

He said that work has been done on Iqbal in many countries of the world similarly Allama Iqbal has addressed many personalities and many countries of the world in his poetry and thought.                              These references will be promoted in this conference and progress will be made in the promotion of Iqbal's thought and philosophy in these countries.

