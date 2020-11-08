PAL To Hold "Iqbal Ambassador Conference" On Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :On occassion of the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an "Iqbal Ambassador Conference" on November 10 at President Secretariat. Minister for education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafqat Mahmood and Ambassadors of different countries to Pakistan and Pakistani Iqbal Scholars will attend the conference. The Ambassador to Pakistan will shed light on Iqbal's works in their countries.

According to an official, the conference will open new doors for the promotion of Iqbal's art, personality and philosophy.

He said that work has been done on Iqbal in many countries of the world similarly Allama Iqbal has addressed many personalities and many countries of the world in his poetry and thought. These references will be promoted in this conference and progress will be made in the promotion of Iqbal's thought and philosophy in these countries.

