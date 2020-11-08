UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Hold "Iqbal Ambassador Conference" On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

PAL to hold

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :On occassion of the birth anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an "Iqbal Ambassador Conference"  on November 10 at President Secretariat.   Minister for education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage,  Shafqat Mahmood and Ambassadors of different countries to Pakistan and Pakistani Iqbal Scholars will attend the conference.                                               The Ambassador to Pakistan will shed light on Iqbal's works in their countries.

                                         According to an official, the conference will open new doors for the promotion of Iqbal's art, personality and philosophy.

He said that work has been done on Iqbal in many countries of the world similarly Allama Iqbal has addressed many personalities and many countries of the world in his poetry and thought.                              These references will be promoted in this conference and progress will be made in the promotion of Iqbal's thought and philosophy in these countries.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Progress November

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Joe Biden on election win

31 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 49.55 million

1 hour ago

Local Press: The UAE&#039;s latest legal overhaul ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 8, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.