PAL to hold Literary Seminar on Balochi poet Mir Gull Khan on Jan 15

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold National Literary Seminar on the occasion of the 37th death anniversary of the prominent Balochi poet and intellectual Mir Gull Khan Naseer on January 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold National Literary Seminar on the occasion of the 37th death anniversary of the prominent Balochi poet and intellectual Mir Gull Khan Naseer on January 15.

According to an official, Iftikhar Arif will preside over the seminar while Prof Badal Khan and Taj Joyo will be the Chief Guests. Renowned poets Dr. Wahid Bakhsh Buzdar, Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, and Dr. Abdullah Jan Abid will shed light on his poetic vision. Dr. Yusuf Kushk, Chairman PAL will read some of his famous poetry.

Intellectuals including Dr. Rahim Bakhsh Mehar, Dr. Liaqat Sunny, Yar Jan Badeni, Dr. Ramzan Bamarri and Tariq Rahim Baloch will also express their views.