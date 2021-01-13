UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Hold Literary Seminar On Balochi Poet Mir Gull Khan On Jan 15

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:05 PM

PAL to hold Literary Seminar on Balochi poet Mir Gull Khan on Jan 15

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold National Literary Seminar on the occasion of the 37th death anniversary of the prominent Balochi poet and intellectual Mir Gull Khan Naseer on January 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold National Literary Seminar on the occasion of the 37th death anniversary of the prominent Balochi poet and intellectual Mir Gull Khan Naseer on January 15.

According to an official, Iftikhar Arif will preside over the seminar while Prof Badal Khan and Taj Joyo will be the Chief Guests. Renowned poets Dr. Wahid Bakhsh Buzdar, Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, and Dr. Abdullah Jan Abid will shed light on his poetic vision. Dr. Yusuf Kushk, Chairman PAL will read some of his famous poetry.

Intellectuals including Dr. Rahim Bakhsh Mehar, Dr. Liaqat Sunny, Yar Jan Badeni, Dr. Ramzan Bamarri and Tariq Rahim Baloch will also express their views.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mehar January

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

17 seconds ago

GDRFA, Dubai Tourism sign strategic partnership ag ..

9 minutes ago

Thailand confirms 157 new COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

Election Commission issues SOPs for by-elections

3 minutes ago

Rice exporters organized vaccination campaign for ..

3 minutes ago

Leader of Dakar Rally motorbike race 'Nacho' drops ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.