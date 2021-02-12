UrduPoint.com
PAL To Hold Literary Seminar On Faiz Ahmed Faiz On February 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 04:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold Faiz Ahmad Faiz National Literary Seminar on the occasion of 110th birthday anniversary of Legendary urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz on Feburary15.

Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Federal education & Professional Training will be the Chief guest on the occasion, an official informed APP on Friday.

He said that Prof.

Fateh Muhammad Malik and Iftikhar Arif will be in the presidium while Muneeza Hashmi will be the guest of honor.

Various writers and intellectuals including Ahmed Saleem, Naeem Bukhari, Khawaja Najam ul Hassan, Harris Khaleeq, Dr. Sofia Yousuf, Hassan Abbas Raza and Dr. Humaira Ishfaq will pour light on his poetic vision.

The mystical words of Faiz Ahmad Faiz will be presented through soulful tunes and voices.

