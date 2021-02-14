UrduPoint.com
PAL To Hold Literary Seminar On Faiz On Monday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:00 PM

PAL to hold literary seminar on Faiz on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold Faiz Ahmad Faiz National Literary Seminar on the occasion of 110th birthday anniversary of Legendary urdu poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz on Monday (Feburary15).

Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Federal education and Professional Training would be the chief guest on the occasion, an official informed APP.

He said renowned literary figures Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik and Iftikhar Arif would be in the presidium while Muneeza Hashmi would be the guest of honor.

Various writers and intellectuals including Ahmed Saleem, Naeem Bukhari, Khawaja Najam ul Hassan, Harris Khaleeq, Dr. Sofia Yousuf, Hassan Abbas Raza and Dr. Humaira Ishfaq would pour light on his poetic vision.

The mystical words of Faiz Ahmad Faiz would be presented through soulful tunes and voices.

