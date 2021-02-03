UrduPoint.com
PAL To Hold Literary Seminar On Kasmir Day Tomorrow

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:15 PM

PAL to hold Literary Seminar on Kasmir Day tomorrow

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a day long National Literary Seminar on Feburary 4 to observe Kashmir Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will organize a day long National Literary Seminar on Feburary 4 to observe Kashmir Day.The Seminar aimed to higlight the sacrifices of innocent Kasmiris and to mobilize the international community to play its due role to provide future to the Kashmiri people.

Parliamentary Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Division and member of Parliamentary commette on Kashmir Affairs Ghazala Saifi will be the chief guest, an official informed APP. He said that Prof Dr Ahsan Akbar and Dr Masood Jaferi will be guest of honor.

Different writers and scholars will participate including Javed Ahmed, Asghar Abid, Ayesha Masood Malik, Israr Ayub and Hanif khaleel to highlight the miseries of Kashmiri people.

