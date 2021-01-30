PAL to hold Literary seminar on poet Intezar Hussain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a national Literary seminar on the renowned poet and writer Intezar Hussain in connection with his 5th death anniversary to be held on Monday (Feburary 1).

Intezar Hussain was a trend setter poet, novelist, critic, writer, researcher as well as an intellectual.

Prof.

Fateh Muhammad Malik will preside over the seminar while Kishwar Naheed will be the Chief Guest, an official said here on Saturday.

He said that Dr. Yusuf Kushk, Chairman, PAL, will present the introductory remarks.

Dr. Inaam ul Haq Javed, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Prof. Dr. Sofia Yousuf, Dr. Salah-ud-Din Darwesh, Dr. Fareed Hussaini and Dr. Saira Alvi will express their views on his poetic vision, he added.