PAL to hold Literary Seminar on poet Sheikh Ayaz on Jan 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a day-long National Literary Seminar to pay tribute to renowned Urdu and Sindhi poet Sheikh Ayaz on occasion of his 23 death anniversary on January 4.� Well known scholars Fatima Hassan, Adal Somro and Ayaz Gul will be the chief guest of the seminar,an official said on Thursday.

� Eminent scholars will participate in seminar to shed light on his poetic vision and contribution towards urdu and sindhi poetry.

Iftikhar Arif and Taj Jeyo will preside over the first and second session.

Well known poets including Ahmed Saleem,Gafoor Memon,Ishaq Smejoo,Dr Abdhllah Khan,Dr Fayaz Lateef,Dr Muhmood Bukhari,Mehboob Zafar, and Dr Zia Ur Rehman Balloch will participate in the seminar.