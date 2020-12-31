UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Hold Literary Seminar On Poet Sheikh Ayaz On Jan 4

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:12 PM

PAL to hold Literary Seminar on poet Sheikh Ayaz on Jan 4

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a day-long National Literary Seminar to pay tribute to renowned Urdu and Sindhi poet Sheikh Ayaz on occasion of his 23 death anniversary on January 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a day-long National Literary Seminar to pay tribute to renowned Urdu and Sindhi poet Sheikh Ayaz on occasion of his 23 death anniversary on January 4.� Well known scholars Fatima Hassan, Adal Somro and Ayaz Gul will be the chief guest of the seminar,an official said on Thursday.

� Eminent scholars will participate in seminar to shed light on his poetic vision and contribution towards urdu and sindhi poetry.

Iftikhar Arif and Taj Jeyo will preside over the first and second session.

Well known poets including Ahmed Saleem,Gafoor Memon,Ishaq Smejoo,Dr Abdhllah Khan,Dr Fayaz Lateef,Dr Muhmood Bukhari,Mehboob Zafar, and Dr Zia Ur Rehman Balloch will participate in the seminar.

Related Topics

Pakistan January

Recent Stories

Afghan Military Kills 26 Taliban Militants in West ..

3 minutes ago

Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 1,000-mark fo ..

3 minutes ago

Man killed on road in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Azhar Ali likens Fawad Alam to Ertugrul Ghazi

24 minutes ago

Austria Believes in Nord Stream 2 Success Despite ..

3 minutes ago

PTI to allot tickets only to party people in AJK e ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.