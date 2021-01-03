UrduPoint.com
PAL To Hold Literary Seminar On Sheikh Ayaz On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a national literary seminar on Monday to pay tribute to renowned urdu and Sindhi poet Sheikh Ayaz on his 23 death anniversary.

Well known scholars Fatima Hassan, Adal Somro and Ayaz Gul will be the chief guest on the occasion, an official said on Sunday.

Eminent scholars would shed light on poetic vision and contribution of Sheikh Ayaz in Urdu and Sindhi poetry, he said.

Renowned literary figures Iftikhar Arif and Taj Jeyo would preside over the first and second session, he informed.

While well known poets including Ahmed Saleem, Gafoor Memon, Ishaq Smejoo, Dr Abdhllah Khan, Dr Fayaz Lateef, Dr Muhmood Bukhari, Mehboob Zafar and Dr Zia Ur Rehman Balloch would participate in the seminar, he said.

