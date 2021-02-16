UrduPoint.com
PAL To Hold Mother Language Literature Festival On Feb 21

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 01:54 PM

PAL to hold Mother Language Literature Festival on Feb 21

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold 6th edition of Pakistan Mother Language Literature Festival on February 21 to promote Pakistan's linguistic and cultural diversity as an instrument of social harmony and peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold 6th edition of Pakistan Mother Language Literature Festival on February 21 to promote Pakistan's linguistic and cultural diversity as an instrument of social harmony and peace.

In collaboration with Punjabi Adabi Parchar,special literary programmes including poetic symposim, Folk colors, Kahani Darbar, Gal Bat and Mukabla Dhola will be held.

����� ��An official of PAL said that Festival is meant to�inspire the culture lovers with linguistic and cultural diversity of Pakistan.

������� He said that this unique festival has become essential part of cultural scene of the Federal capital.

���� ��� Well known writers, scholars and intellectual including Farhad Iqbal,Tariq Bhatti,Muhammad Ilaya,Raye Altaf Hussain,Dr Waheed Ahmed,Jafir Anjum,Zegum Abbas and Muhammad Imran will participate in the festival,he added.

�������He said that the�speakers and moderators will discuss why it is important to retain and nurture our mother languages, which are dwindling in many cases, notwithstanding the social pressures and the significance of drama, prose, poetry, storytelling, television, promoting folk culture and other aspects in mother language.

