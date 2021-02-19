PAL to hold Mother Language Literature Festival tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would hold 6th edition of Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival on February 21 to promote Pakistan's linguistic and cultural diversity as an instrument of social harmony and peace.

In collaboration with Punjabi Adabi Parchar,special literary programmes would be held including poetic symposium,Folk colors, Kahani Darbar, Gal Bat and Mukabla Dhola.

An official of PAL said that Festival is meant to inspire the culture lovers with linguistic and cultural diversity of Pakistan.

He said that in last six years, this unique festival has become essential part of cultural scene of the Federal capital.

Well known writers,scholors and intellectual will participate including Farhad Iqbal,Tariq Bhatti,Muhammad Ilaya,Raye Altaf Hussain,Dr Waheed Ahmed,Jafir Anjum,Zegum Abbas and Muhammad Imran,he added.

He said that the speakers and moderators will discuss why it is important to retain and nurture our mother languages, which are dwindling in many cases, notwithstanding the social pressures and the significance of drama, prose, poetry, storytelling, television, promoting folk culture and other aspects in mother language.