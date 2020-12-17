PAL to hold online conference on Dec 25

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an online conference on 25th December to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 145th birth anniversary with traditional zeal and fervor.The conference will be arrange on the day to promote ideas and views of the father of the natio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an online conference on 25th December to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 145th birth anniversary with traditional zeal and fervor.The conference will be arrange on the day to promote ideas and views of the father of the nation.

Federal minister of education and professional training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafqat Mahmood will be the chief guest on the occasion.

According to an official, prominent and well known writers will participate in the conference through video link to shed light on Quaid's vision and his countless efforts for separate homeland.

He said that eminent scholars and intellectuals will also be a part of conference to discuss Quaid's principles to build a healthy nation. He said that Quaid laid enormous sacrifices for achieving most desired goal of separate homeland so PAL will celebrate the day with full zeal and passion.