UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Hold Online Conference On Dec 25

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 01:14 PM

PAL to hold online conference on Dec 25

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an online conference on 25th December to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 145th birth anniversary with traditional zeal and fervor.The conference will be arrange on the day to promote ideas and views of the father of the natio

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an online conference on 25th December to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his 145th birth anniversary with traditional zeal and fervor.The conference will be arrange on the day to promote ideas and views of the father of the nation.

Federal minister of education and professional training, National History and Literary Heritage, Shafqat Mahmood will be the chief guest on the occasion.

According to an official, prominent and well known writers will participate in the conference through video link to shed light on Quaid's vision and his countless efforts for separate homeland.

He said that eminent scholars and intellectuals will also be a part of conference to discuss Quaid's principles to build a healthy nation. He said that Quaid laid enormous sacrifices for achieving most desired goal of separate homeland so PAL will celebrate the day with full zeal and passion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education December

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 28,214 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

1 minute ago

Ex-Barcelona star Iniesta vows to play on after su ..

2 minutes ago

More than 300 thrill-seekers ready for this Friday ..

15 minutes ago

Syrian NGOs Send Water Tanks to Al Hasakah to Help ..

9 minutes ago

Meeting of the "Turkmenistan-USA" Business Council

19 minutes ago

Suspect who allegedly committed fraud with Turkish ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.