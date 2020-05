PAL to hold online International Natya Mushaira on May 13

In connection with the Holy month of Ramazan, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organize online International Natya Mushaira on May 13. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz is expected to grace the occasion as a chief guest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :In connection with the Holy month of Ramazan, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will organize online International Natya Mushaira on May 13. Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz is expected to grace the occasion as a chief guest.

Dr. Raiz Majeed will preside over Mushaira,a Press release said here Tuesday.

Dr Yousuf Khushk, Chairman of PAL will present the introductory Note. Through the video link, poets from all over the country and the world will recite their poetry. More than 100 poets and listeners will join the Mushaira through video link. Mehboob Zafar will be a moderator of the Mushaira,it said.

Through video link poets from Islamabad and Rawalpindi including lyas Babar Awan, Amin Kanjahi, Parveen Tahir, Tabassum Akhlaq, Prof. Jalil Ali, Junaid Azar, Hassan Abbas Raza, Rehman Hafeez, Zahra Batool Zahra, Shazia Akbar, Dr. Nahid Qamar, Naseem Sehar, Qayyum Thair,from Lahore Tahir, Asnath Kanwal, Dr. Tahseen Faraqi, Dr.

Hamida Shaheen, Dr. Khursheed Rizvi, Sajjad Baloch, Dr. Shahida Dilawar Shah, Amber Salahuddin, Dr. Fakhr-ul-Haq Noori, Dr. Kamran, Naz Butt, Yasmeen Hameed, from Wah Cantt Shamshir Haider, from Klar Kahar Irfan Khani, from Dera Ghazi Khan Dr. Najma Shaheen Khosa, from Sargodha Dr. Khalid Nadeem, Dr. Farah Shah, Dr. Haroon Rasheed, from Faisalabad Shehzad Baig, from Sindh Ali Gul Mirani, from Karachi Aftab Muztar, Sabih Rahmani, from Rohri Akhtar Dargahi, from Khairpur Hassan Sheikh, from Peshawar Saghir Aslam, Aziz Ejaz, Nasir Ali Syed, from Abbottabad Ahmad Hussain Mujahid, from Quetta Enjil Sahifa, Sarwar Javed, Mohsin Shakeel, Mushtaq Aajez, from Sibi Riaz Nadeem Adil, from Gilgit-Baltistan Ehsan Shah, Mir Aslam Hussain Sehar, from Muzaffarabad Amna Bihar Rona, Ahmad Ataullah, Ejaz Nomani, from Canada Ashfaq Hussain, Naseem Syed, from USA Noorin Talat Aruba, from UK Arshad Latif, Dr Mukhtaruddin Ahmed, from Madinah Munawara Dr Khalid Abbas Al-Asadi and from Qatar Shehab Al-Din Ahmad will participate.