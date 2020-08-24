PAL to hold prayer session of renowned poet Ahmed Faraz on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of letters ( PAL) will hold prayer session on the occasion of 12th anniversary of renowned poet Ahmad Faraz on 25 August. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz will participate in Fateha Khawani, said a press release on Monday.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, ChairmanPAL accompanied by staff members and local writers will lay a wreath and offer Fateha at the H-8/1 graveyard at Ahmad Faraz's grave.

Later, a prayer session for Ahmad Faraz will be held in the conference hall of the PAL In which writers and others will participate,it stated.