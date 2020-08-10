UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Hold Programme Titled 'Independence Movement, Sindhi And Punjabi Literature' On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 24 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 12:30 PM

PAL to hold programme titled 'Independence Movement, Sindhi and Punjabi Literature' on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan academy of letters (PAL) in connection with Independence Day Celebrations will conduct a programme "Independence Movement and Sindhi and Punjabi Literature on August 11." According to an official, different writers and intellectuals will attend the programme and will present their papers to highlight different Sindhi, Punjabi cultural events of the Pakistan Movement.

Different articles will be presented including Independence Movement and Sindhi Literature, Independence Movement and Punjabi Literature, Independence Movement and Sindhi Novels and love for Country in Punjabi poetry, the official said.

He said that PAL chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk will preside over the programme.

Related Topics

Pakistan Independence August Love

Recent Stories

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

30 minutes ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

45 minutes ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

46 minutes ago

Afghan refugees’ profess of voluntary repatriati ..

53 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 15 people, infects 539 others ov ..

1 hour ago

Court indicts Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane refere ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.