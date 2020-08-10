PAL to hold programme titled 'Independence Movement, Sindhi and Punjabi Literature' on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan academy of letters (PAL) in connection with Independence Day Celebrations will conduct a programme "Independence Movement and Sindhi and Punjabi Literature on August 11." According to an official, different writers and intellectuals will attend the programme and will present their papers to highlight different Sindhi, Punjabi cultural events of the Pakistan Movement.

Different articles will be presented including Independence Movement and Sindhi Literature, Independence Movement and Punjabi Literature, Independence Movement and Sindhi Novels and love for Country in Punjabi poetry, the official said.

He said that PAL chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk will preside over the programme.