PAL To Hold Sachal Sarmast Adabi Confrence 2020

PAL to hold Sachal Sarmast Adabi Confrence 2020

Pakistan Academy of Letters has planned to arrange an Online conference titled "Sachal Sarmast Adabi Confrence 2020" aimed to pay tribute to the poetry of Sachal Sarmast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters has planned to arrange an Online conference titled "Sachal Sarmast Adabi Confrence 2020" aimed to pay tribute to the poetry of Sachal Sarmast.

All scholars, writers and writers are invited to submit articles, an official said on Monday.

Submit your article's titles of articles by 2nd May 2020, selected articles will be presented at the conference, moreover, date will be announced soon, he said.

He said that Sachal Sarmast was a g mystic poet, a philosopher and one of the towering personalities so PAL will highlight his contributions towards Poetry in conference.

