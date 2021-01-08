UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Hold Seminar On Ahmed Faraz On Jan 12

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 12:14 PM

PAL to hold seminar on Ahmed Faraz on Jan 12

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold National Literary Seminar on Ahmed Faraz in connection with his 90th birth anniversary on january 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold National Literary Seminar on Ahmed Faraz in connection with his 90th birth anniversary on january 12. The seminar will pay a rich tribute to revolutionary modern urdu poet 'Ahmad Faraz' for his unforgettable services.

An official told APP that Minister for Federal education and Professional Training,� National History and Literary Heritage,� Shafaqat Mehmood and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz will be the chief Guest of the event.

He said that�Eminent singers Adnan Raza and Bano Rehmat will present his poetry "Ghazal Bahal Na Kro"� through soulful tunes.

Renowned poets Fatah Muhammid Malik,Iftikhar Arif and Muhammad Izhar ul Huq will read his famous poetry.���������������������������������������Well know poets including Hafeez Khan, Hameed Shahid, Najam ul Hassan, Akhtr Usman, Ayesha Masood, Abid Sayal, Dr Roosh Nadeem and Huumera Ishfaq will shed light on his poetic vision,he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education January Event

Recent Stories

Mr. David Helvey’s Visit to Pakistan

21 seconds ago

China's Guiyang suspends classes due to icy weathe ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 48 lives, over 2,400 new cases rep ..

2 minutes ago

UN names development expert representative to the ..

2 minutes ago

Shibli greets Bilawal over 'selection' as PPP chai ..

2 minutes ago

“No different with the parties of PDM” says Ab ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.