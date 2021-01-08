UrduPoint.com
PAL To Hold Seminar On Birth Anniversary Of Ahmed Faraz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

PAL to hold seminar on birth anniversary of Ahmed Faraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL), in collaboration with Ahmed Faraz Trust, is going to organize "Ahmed Faraz National Literary Seminar" on the occasion of 90th birth anniversary of famous urdu poet Ahmed Faraz.

The seminar will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 4:00 pm in the conference hall of PAL, a press release on Friday said.

Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, National Heritage & Culture and Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting will be invited as the chief guests.

Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik, Iftikhar Arif and Mohammad Izhar-ul-Haq will be in the list of Presidium. Saadi Faraz will be the Guest of Honor.

Hafeez Khan, Muhammad Hameed Shahid, Khawaj Najam-ul-Hassan, Akhtar Usman, Ayesha Masood, Dr. Abid Siyyal, Dr. Ravish Nadeem and Dr. Humaira Ishfaq expected to express their views on Faraz's poetry.

Hassan Abbas Raza, Adnan Raza, Bano Rehmat and Zahid Ali Khan will pay tribute to the legend during the ceremony.

