PAL To Hold Seminar On Josh Malihabadi On Feb 22

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 12:11 PM

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold "National Josh Malihabadi Literary Seminar" on the occasion of his 39th death anniversary on February 22, in collaboration with Josh Adabi Foundation and Josh Memorial Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold "National Josh Malihabadi Literary Seminar" on the occasion of his 39th death anniversary on February 22, in collaboration with Josh Adabi Foundation and Josh Memorial Committee.

The seminar is meant to highlight the contribution and work of great revolutionary and urdu poet, Josh Malihabadi.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz and Senator Waleed Iqbal would be chief guests, an PAL official informed APP on Thursday.

Different writers and intellectual will participate to shed light on his poetic thoughts and philosophy.

Well known poet Iftikhar Arif will preside over the conference while Farah Jammal Malihabadi will be the guest of honor.

Famous poets including Hassan Abbas Raza, Ghananfar Raza, Hameed Shahid, Akhtar Usman, Tabbasum Ikhlak Malihabadi and Usman Ghani will pay tribute to him by reading some of his famous poems.

He was poet of the nature and had played a great role for the cause of Muslims of sub-continent, so PAL will pay homage with zest and passion to his tireless contributions towards Urdu poetry, he maintained.

