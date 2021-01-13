PAL to hold seminar on Mir Gull Khan Balochi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold National Literary Seminar on the occasion of the 37th death anniversary of the prominent poet, researcher, historian, and intellectual of Balochi Mir Gull Khan Naseer.

Iftikhar Arif will preside over the seminar. Prof. Dr.

Badal Khan and Taj Joyo will be the chief guests while Dr. Wahid Bakhsh Buzdar, Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, and Dr. Abdullah Jan Abid will be the guests of honor.

Dr. Yusuf Kushk, Chairman, PAL, will start with introductory remarks.

Dr. Rahim Bakhsh Mehar, Dr. Liaqat Sunny, Yar Jan Badeni, Dr. Ramzan Bamarri and Tariq Rahim Baloch will express their views. Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman Baloch will be the moderator.