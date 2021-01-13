UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Hold Seminar On Mir Gull Khan Balochi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:40 PM

PAL to hold seminar on Mir Gull Khan Balochi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold National Literary Seminar on the occasion of the 37th death anniversary of the prominent poet, researcher, historian, and intellectual of Balochi Mir Gull Khan Naseer.

Iftikhar Arif will preside over the seminar. Prof. Dr.

Badal Khan and Taj Joyo will be the chief guests while Dr. Wahid Bakhsh Buzdar, Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, and Dr. Abdullah Jan Abid will be the guests of honor.

Dr. Yusuf Kushk, Chairman, PAL, will start with introductory remarks.

Dr. Rahim Bakhsh Mehar, Dr. Liaqat Sunny, Yar Jan Badeni, Dr. Ramzan Bamarri and Tariq Rahim Baloch will express their views. Dr. Zia-ur-Rehman Baloch will be the moderator.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mehar

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

26 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

26 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

32 minutes ago

Pb govt to introduce new Law to discourage beggary ..

18 minutes ago

DPP authority slammed for letting U.S. take advant ..

18 minutes ago

11,678 children immunized against polio on 2nd day ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.