PAL To Hold Seminar On Pakistani Female Writers On March 6

Mon 02nd March 2020

PAL to hold seminar on Pakistani Female Writers on March 6

In connection with International Women Day, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a seminar titled "Creative Art and Pakistani Female Writers " on March 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :In connection with International Women Day, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold a seminar titled "Creative Art and Pakistani Female Writers " on March 6.

The seminar is being aimed to highlight importance and struggle of female writers, importance of women in society, influence and issues that affect them.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Inter Provincial Coordination, Saima Nadeem will be the chief Guest on the occasion.

Famous writer Dr Shaista Nuzhat and Dr Naheed Qamar will highlight the contributions of creative writing of female writers since independence, an official of PAL said here Monday.

They will also underline gender based violence economic justice, rights for all and feminist action for climate change through their key notes.

