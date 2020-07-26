PAL to hold seminar on 'Translation of World Literature in Pashto, Hindko language' on July 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an online seminar titled "Translation of World Literature in Pashto and Hindko language" on July 28. . The seminar will shed light on importance of translations in Pashto and Hindko language. Different articles will be presented in these two languages to enhance their importance.

According to an official, different intellectuals and writers will participate the conference from all over the country. He said that Pashto and Hindko language was almost spoken by more than 35 million people in country. Dr Professor Yaseen Iqbal, Professor Shokat Khan, Professor Dr Hamid Iqbal and Professor Zegham Hassan will be special guests. PAL was working for welfare of Pakistani writers and promotion of Pakistani literature since long, he stated.

