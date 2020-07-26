UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Hold Seminar On 'Translation Of World Literature In Pashto, Hindko Language' On July 28

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:40 PM

PAL to hold seminar on 'Translation of World Literature in Pashto, Hindko language' on July 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an online seminar titled "Translation of World Literature in Pashto and Hindko language" on July 28.             .                                                          The seminar will shed light on importance of translations in Pashto and Hindko language.     Different articles will be presented in these two languages to enhance their importance.

  According to an official, different intellectuals and writers will participate the conference from all over the country.       He said that Pashto and Hindko language was almost spoken by more than 35 million people in country.  Dr Professor Yaseen Iqbal, Professor Shokat Khan, Professor Dr Hamid Iqbal and Professor Zegham Hassan will be special guests.  PAL was working for welfare of Pakistani writers and promotion of Pakistani literature since long, he stated.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan World July All From Million

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 110 prisoners ahead o ..

43 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Liberia on I ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Maldives President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 26, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Department of Municipalities and Transport forms A ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.