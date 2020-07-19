UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Hold Seminar "Translation Of Literature In Punjabi Language" On  23 July

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

PAL to hold seminar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will hold an online seminar titled "Translations of literature in Punjabi language" on  23 July 2020.The online seminar will put light on "Importance of Translation in Punjabi Language" as Punjabi language is being most spoken in country.   According to an official,   Federal Minister for education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood will be the chief Guest.                                                      Different Articles will be presented including Ancient Punjabi Translations, Broadcasting of Punjabi Language Translation,Punjabi Translations over the years,Criticism and translation of research books in Punjabi and Importance of translation in Punjabi and it's great tradition.

Different Intellectuals and writers will participate the conference from all over the country,he stated.

He said that Chairman PAL Dr Yousuf Khushk will preside the online conference.              2020.                              395

Related Topics

Pakistan Education July 2020 All From

Recent Stories

TAQA awards AED900 million projects to expand its ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: UAEâ€™s fight against coronavirus pande ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.