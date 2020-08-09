PAL to hold various literary events on Independence day celebrations from Aug 10

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has organized "Independence Day Celebrations" programs on various literary topics.

The events will be held from 10 to 16 August 2020 under the theme "Independence Day Celebration". Federal Minister for education & Professional Training and National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mahmood will inaugurate the online celebrations on August 10 at 12:20 pm in the PAL Conference Hall.

The theme of the opening ceremony is "Tehreek-e-Pakistan, Tashkeel-e-Pakistan, Takmeel-e-Pakistan and Ahl-e-Qalam".

Prof. Fateh Mohammad Malik will preside the ceremony and the guests of honor are Kishwar Naheed and Zahida Hina. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL will present the introductory note. Dr. Ehsan Akbar, Jabbar Mirza, Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Dr. Qazi Abid, Haroon Al-Rasheed Tabassum, Zia-ud-Din Naeem, Ahmad Ataullah, Dr. Muhammad Ali Manjhi, Dr. Rashid Hameed, Dr. Basira Umbereen and Dr. Hanif Khalil will speak on the occasion. Dr. Abid Sial moderates the Program.