PAL To Hold Various Literary Events To Mark Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

PAL to hold various literary events to mark Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will organized various literary programmes from August 10-16 in connection with the Independence Day celebrations Federal Minister for education & Professional Training and National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mahmood will inaugurate the online celebrations on August 10 at 12:20 pm at the PAL Conference Hall. The theme of the opening ceremony is "Tehreek-e-Pakistan, Tashkeel-e-Pakistan, Takmeel-e-Pakistan and Ahl-e-Qalam".

Prof Fateh Mohammad Malik will preside over the ceremony, with Kishwar Naheed and Zahida Hina as the guests of honour. PAL Chairman Dr Yousuf Khushk will present an introductory note while Dr Ehsan Akbar, Jabbar Mirza, Dr Abdul Aziz Sahir, Dr Qazi Abid, Haroon Al-Rasheed Tabassum, Zia-ud-Din Naeem, Ahmad Ataullah, Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi, Dr Rashid Hameed, Dr Basira Umbereen and Dr Hanif Khalil will speak on the occasion with Dr Abid Sial as the moderator.

PAL will hold grand programmes titled "Pakistan Movement and Kashmiri Literature" and "Independence and Our Myth" on August 14, with an aim to highlight the struggle of leaders, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, for a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-continent.        According to a PAL official, Dr Anwar Ahmed, Hammid Shahid, Mubeen Mirza, and other intellectual and writers will participate in the programmes.                         He said different articles will be presented in the programmes such as "Allama Iqbal and Pakistan Movement", "Two Nation Theory", "Role of Kashmiri writers in Pakistan Movement" and "Impact of Iqbal's poetry on Kashmiri writers".

More Stories From Pakistan

