UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Hold "Week Celebration Of Independence" From Aug 10 To 16

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 07:41 PM

PAL to hold

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) for the first time will organize a seven-day celebration of the independence Pakistan.          The event will be held under the "Week Celebration of Independence" from August 10 to 16.                                                                             Federal Minister for education and Professional Training and National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mahmood will inaugurate the celebrations.                                In the celebration week, various events will be organized in the headquarter and all regional offices of PAL.                                                              This was announced by Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman PAL on Wednesday, in an online meeting with provincial and headquarters officers.

Chairman PAL said that the Federal Minister for Education appreciated the organization of "Hafta Jashan Azadi" and said that it would provide useful information to the younger generation about Pakistan and its leaders. This is a good step for the PAL.

He said that provincial and headquarter offices should arrange different programs in which writers of all languages are represented.             The youth should be specially invited to these events so that they can know about the movement of Pakistan and Pakistan,he said.       Dr. Yousuf Khushk said this is the first time the PAL will celebrate the week with various programs in which Mzakra, international Mushaera, conferences and other events will be held. Details of the "Hafta Jashan Azadi" celebrations will be announced in the first week of August.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Independence August Event All From

Recent Stories

RAK Municipality discusses strengthening energy-se ..

13 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

13 minutes ago

AJK president condemns shelling at LoC, targeting ..

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues a law on social care

43 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker on Alleged Russians' Detention in ..

39 minutes ago

English Soccer Association's Community Shield Set ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.