PAL To Hold "Week Celebration Of Independence" From Aug 10 To 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) for the first time will organize a seven-day celebration of the independence Pakistan. The event will be held under the "Week Celebration of Independence" from August 10 to 16. Federal Minister for education and Professional Training and National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mahmood will inaugurate the celebrations. In the celebration week, various events will be organized in the headquarter and all regional offices of PAL. This was announced by Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman PAL on Wednesday, in an online meeting with provincial and headquarters officers.

Chairman PAL said that the Federal Minister for Education appreciated the organization of "Hafta Jashan Azadi" and said that it would provide useful information to the younger generation about Pakistan and its leaders. This is a good step for the PAL.

He said that provincial and headquarter offices should arrange different programs in which writers of all languages are represented. The youth should be specially invited to these events so that they can know about the movement of Pakistan and Pakistan,he said. Dr. Yousuf Khushk said this is the first time the PAL will celebrate the week with various programs in which Mzakra, international Mushaera, conferences and other events will be held. Details of the "Hafta Jashan Azadi" celebrations will be announced in the first week of August.