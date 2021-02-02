PAL to organise literary seminar on Balti Poet Johar Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) will organise the 'Boa Johar National Literary' seminar on the Art and Personality of Balti Language Sufi Poet Johar Ali Johar.

The seminar will be held day on February 3, at the Conference Hall PAL, a press release on Tuesday said.

Federal Minister for education & Professional Training and National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mahmood will be the Chief guest. Prof. Fateh Muhammad Malik and Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi, Speaker Gilgit/Baltistan Assembly, poet will be in the presidium.

Muhammad Kazim Maisum, Agriculture Minister, Gilgit/Baltistan, poet and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan, Vice Chancellor, Baltistan University will be the guests of honor.

Dr. Yusuf Kushk, Chairman, PAL, will start with introductory remarks.

Muhammad Yousuf, Hussain Abadi will express their views while Mohammad Hassan Hasrat, Mohammad Qasim Nasim and Fida Mohammad Nashad will present articles.

The mystical words of Johar Ali Johar will be presented with melody and voice. Ehsan Ali Danish will be the moderator.