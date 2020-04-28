In connection with the holy month of Ramazan, Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to organise an online 'International Naatiya Mushaira' on May 3

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :In connection with the holy month of Ramazan, Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to organise an online 'International Naatiya Mushaira' on May 3.

As per tradition, PAL is all set to celebrate Ramazan with spiritual enthusiasm.

Eminent and intellectual poets will preside on the online Naatiya Mushaira, a PAL official Tuesday said.

He said hundred of poets and audience would participate from Pakistan and around the world via video link.

Mushaira would be broadcast on the PAL Facebook page, which was expected to be viewed by a large number of people, he said. "Naat is an important component of literature and few people are blessed to write it," he added.