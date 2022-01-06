PAL to organise online seminar on expression of patriotism in 'Potohari' literature

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organise online seminar on the expression of patriotism in 'Potohari' Literature on January 9 in connection with Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Pakistan Independence

Eminent scholar Shoib Khaleeq will preside over the seminar.

Renowned scholar Qamar Mahmood Abdullah and Javed Ahmad will be chief guests at the seminar, said a press release issued here.

Chairman PAL, Dr Yousaf Khushk will also attend the seminar and welcome the guests in his opening remarks.

Eminent scholars including Sheraz Tahir, Muhammad Sharif Shad, Yasir Mahmood Kiani, Abid Hussain Janjua, Farzand Ali Sarwar Hashmi and Mobeen Mirza will shed light on the topic in the seminar.

