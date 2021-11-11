Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organize Allama Iqbal International Literary webinar on November 16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize Allama Iqbal International Literary webinar on November 16.

Prof. Fateh Muhammah Malik and Prof. Ayub Sabir would preside over the webinar. Prof. Dr. Rafi ud Din Hashmi, Dr. Moin ud Din Aqeel and Prof. Dr.

Halel Toqar (Turkey) would be chief guests on the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Aziz Sahir, Prof. Dr. Sofia Lodhi and Prof. Dr. Ali Bayat (Iran) would be guests of honour on the occasion.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk would also participate in the webinar.

Eminent scholars would shed light on literary work of poet philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.