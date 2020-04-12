UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAL To Organize Global Online Poetry Reading Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 05:40 PM

PAL to organize global online poetry reading arrangements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters has planned to organize international online poetry reading and during this week on video link and poets of Pakistani languages across the country and around the world will recite their poetry.

Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood will be the chief guest.

This was stated by Dr. Yousuf khushk, Chairman of Pakistan Academy of Letters while addressing the poets and audience on the test transmission for International online Mushaira.

He said that Iftakhar Arif would preside the Mushaira.

The Pakistan Academy of Letters was organizing the first such online poetry in Pakistan, which would include more than a hundred poets and audience on the video link,he added.

He said that the Mushaira would also be broadcast on the Pakistan Academy of Letters Face book page, which would be viewed by millions of people.

He said that online poetry could promote healthy literary activities.

Due to Coronavirus outbreaks, the people were obliged to confine themselves to their homes. Writers, community will stay in touch with each other, by using available technology and in prevailing environment of isolation and psychological stress, he stated.

This healthy activity would lead to revive the social life and social interactions upto some extent. The date of this Mushaira would be announced soon, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Education Reading Lead Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries no ..

31 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Haykal Media sign ..

46 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in UFI online ses ..

1 hour ago

Dependence on financial success alone leads to lon ..

1 hour ago

Oman announces 62 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Education ministry to test online exam platform fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.