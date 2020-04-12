PAL to organize global online poetry reading arrangements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters has planned to organize international online poetry reading and during this week on video link and poets of Pakistani languages across the country and around the world will recite their poetry.

Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood will be the chief guest.

This was stated by Dr. Yousuf khushk, Chairman of Pakistan Academy of Letters while addressing the poets and audience on the test transmission for International online Mushaira.

He said that Iftakhar Arif would preside the Mushaira.

The Pakistan Academy of Letters was organizing the first such online poetry in Pakistan, which would include more than a hundred poets and audience on the video link,he added.

He said that the Mushaira would also be broadcast on the Pakistan Academy of Letters Face book page, which would be viewed by millions of people.

He said that online poetry could promote healthy literary activities.

Due to Coronavirus outbreaks, the people were obliged to confine themselves to their homes. Writers, community will stay in touch with each other, by using available technology and in prevailing environment of isolation and psychological stress, he stated.

This healthy activity would lead to revive the social life and social interactions upto some extent. The date of this Mushaira would be announced soon, he added.