PAL To Organize 'Int'l Hamdyia & Naatyia Mushaira' On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 03:43 PM

PAL to organize 'Int'l Hamdyia & Naatyia Mushaira' on Sunday

Pakistan Academy of Letters(PAL) would organize first online "International Hamdyia and Naatyia Mushaira" in different Pakistani languages here on Sunday in connection with the holy month Ramadan-ul-Mubarak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters(PAL) would organize first online "International Hamdyia and Naatyia Mushaira" in different Pakistani languages here on Sunday in connection with the holy month Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

The first International Hamdyia Mushaira will be held on April 18 at 7 pm, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Haleem Qureshi (Islamabad) will preside over the Mushaira. Dr. Khalil Toqar (Turkey), Yashp Tamana (UK), Raees Warsi (New York, USA), and Qamar Raza Shehzad (Multan) will be special guests. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL will present the introductory speech.

Nasir Ali Syed will be the moderator.

The Second International Naatyia Mushaira will be held on Friday, April 23 at 8pm. Tauseef Tabassum (Islamabad), Aslam Ansari (Multan), Sehar Ansari (Karachi), and Iftikhar Arif (Islamabad) will include in the presidium While Ehsan Akbar (Islamabad), Khurshid Rizvi (Lahore), Shahabuddin Saqib (Ali Garh) will be special guests. Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL will present the Key note address. Ambreen Hussain Amber will be the moderator. Poets from all over the country and abroad will present Hamdyia and Naatyia poetry in both Mushairas.

