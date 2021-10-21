UrduPoint.com

PAL To Organize Int'l 'Muzakra' Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:55 PM

PAL to organize Int'l 'Muzakra' tomorrow

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organize an online International Muzakra titled "Culture of Naat in Pakistan" on October 22 in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nab (SAW)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize an online International Muzakra titled "Culture of Naat in Pakistan" on October 22 in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nab (SAW).

Eminent scholars Dr Ihsan Akbar and Dr. Riaz Majeed would preside over the Muzakra.

Renowned scholars Dr. Taqi Abidi and Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad would be chief guests on the occasion. Eminent scholars Dr.

Anwar Mahmood Khalid and Dr. Aziz Ahsan would be guests of honour.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk said that eminent scholars including Nowreen Talat Aroba, Qurat ul Ayen Naqvi, Mobin Mirza, Dr. Shakir Kandan, Sarwar Hussain Naqshbandi, Dr Ashraf Kamal, Dr. Kashif Irfan and Dr. Bibi Amina would shed light on the topic.

He said that PAL would also organize international Naatia Mushaira to pay tributes to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be upon Him).

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan October

Recent Stories

Sister city agreement between Faisalabad, Qingdao ..

Sister city agreement between Faisalabad, Qingdao to boost cooperation in severa ..

3 minutes ago
 Truck maker Volvo says profits back near pre-pande ..

Truck maker Volvo says profits back near pre-pandemic levels

4 minutes ago
 South Korean Foreign Minister to Visit Russia From ..

South Korean Foreign Minister to Visit Russia From Oct 26-28 for Talks With Lavr ..

4 minutes ago
 Kidnapping in southern Mali: security sources

Kidnapping in southern Mali: security sources

4 minutes ago
 Court orders registration of case against DSP, SHO ..

Court orders registration of case against DSP, SHO

4 minutes ago
 TECNO POVA 2 Battery Endurance Challenge End Succe ..

TECNO POVA 2 Battery Endurance Challenge End Successfully

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.