(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize an online International Muzakra titled "Culture of Naat in Pakistan" on October 22 in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nab (SAW).

Eminent scholars Dr Ihsan Akbar and Dr. Riaz Majeed would preside over the Muzakra.

Renowned scholars Dr. Taqi Abidi and Dr. Arshad Mahmood Nashad would be chief guests on the occasion. Eminent scholars Dr.

Anwar Mahmood Khalid and Dr. Aziz Ahsan would be guests of honour.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk said that eminent scholars including Nowreen Talat Aroba, Qurat ul Ayen Naqvi, Mobin Mirza, Dr. Shakir Kandan, Sarwar Hussain Naqshbandi, Dr Ashraf Kamal, Dr. Kashif Irfan and Dr. Bibi Amina would shed light on the topic.

He said that PAL would also organize international Naatia Mushaira to pay tributes to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be upon Him).

