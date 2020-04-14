(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) has planned to organize international online poetry mushaira and during this week on video link poets of Pakistani languages across the country and around the world will recite their poetry.

Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage Shafqat Mahmood will be the chief guest, said a press release.

This was stated by Dr. Yousuf khushk, Chairman of Pakistan Academy of Letters while addressing the poets and audience on the test transmission for International online Mushaira.

He said that Iftakhar Arif would preside the Mushaira.

The Pakistan Academy of Letters is organizing the first such online poetry in Pakistan, which will include more than a hundred poets and audience on the video link.

The Mushaira will also be broadcast on the Pakistan Academy of Letters Face book page, which will be viewed by millions of people.

He said that online poetry can promote healthy literary activities. Due to coronavirus outbreaks, the people are obliged to confine themselves to their homes. Writers, community will stay in touch with each other, by using available technology and in prevailing environment of isolation and psychological stress. This healthy activity will lead to revive the social life and social interactions upto some extent. The date of this Mushaira will be announced shortly by PAL.