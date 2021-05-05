UrduPoint.com
PAL To Organize Int'l Online Women 'Hamdiya & Naatia Mushaira' On May 8

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 12:36 PM

PAL to organize int'l online women 'Hamdiya & Naatia Mushaira' on May 8

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organize first international online women 'Hamdiya and Naatia Mushaira' on May 8, as a part of a series of Mushairas being organized by the academy in the holy month of Ramazan

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) will organize first international online women 'Hamdiya and Naatia Mushaira' on May 8, as a part of a series of Mushairas being organized by the academy in the holy month of Ramazan.

Eminent scholar and poet Sarwat Mohiddin will preside over the Mushaira on 2:30 pm on Saturday.

Dr. Sehar Imdad Hussaini (Karachi) and Najma Mansoor (Sarghoda) will be the chief guests on the occasion. Dr. Ayesha Masood would be the moderator of the Mushaira.

Yasmeen Sehar (Jehlum), Abida Taqi (Islamabad), Bina Gowindi (USA) and Dr. Syada Amna Bahar (Muzaffarabad) will be guests of honour in the Mushaira.

Eminent poets including Iman Qaisrani (Dera Ghazi Khan), Rukhsana Saba (Karachi), Shahida Sardar (Peshawar), Ghazala Ghazal (Peshawar), Mahmooda Ghazi (Islamabad), Samina Qadir (Peshawar), Riffat Wahid (Rawalpindi), Shafqat Hayat (Taxila), Farah Asad (Peshawar), Maqsooda Hussain (Rawalpindi), Samina Gul (Sarghoda), Sabeen Yunas (USA), Saba Javed (Peshawar), Qudsia Qudosi (Malaysia), Naseem Naz (Peshawar), Jahan Ara Tabussam (Quetta), Sehar Ali (Karachi), Arfana Amir (Gujranwala) and Komal Joiya (Kabeer Wala) will present their Hamdiya and Naatia poetry in the Mushaira.

