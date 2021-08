PAL to organize Jashn-e-Azadi Mushaira in Sindhi language

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize online Jashn-e-Azadi Mushaira in Sindhi language on August 26.

Eminent scholars Asad Jamal Pali and Abid Mazhar would preside over the Mushaira, said a press release issued here.

Renowned scholar, poets Ahmad Sultan Khoso, Niaz Pattu, Sahir Rao will be chief guests.

While Akhtar Dargahi, Najma Noor, Sher Mehrani will be guests of honour.

Eminent poets including Sayed Noor Rizvi, Amer Iqbal, Mehr Khadim, Zaib Nizamani, Mir Hajan Mir, Yasmeen Chandio, AB Sada Lashari, Amna Soomro, Malhar Sindhi and Habib Leghari will presented national poems in Sindh Language in Mushaira.