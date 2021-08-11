PAL to organize literary seminar 'Pakistan Marsiye ki Riwayat' on Aug 13

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organize an online literary seminar 'Pakistan Marsiye ki Riwayat' (Culture of Marsiya in Pakistan Literature) on August 13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize an online literary seminar 'Pakistan Marsiye ki Riwayat' (Culture of Marsiya in Pakistan Literature) on August 13.

According to the PAL announcement, the seminar would be held online on the official page of PAL at 5 pm due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Renowned scholar Iftikhar Arif will preside at the seminar.

Eminent scholar Dr. Bilal Naqvi will be the chief guest and Dr. Taqi Abidi's guest of honor.

Chairman PAL Dr. Yousaf Khushk and eminent scholars including Akhtar Usman, Aqil Abbas Jafri, Farasat Rizvi, Syed Waqar Sherazi, and Rakhshanda would shed light on various aspects of the topic.

The seminar would be moderated by Manzar Naqvi.

The event was being organized in collaboration with 'Ahbab e Islamabad'.

In connection with Independence Day celebrations, PAL has scheduled a number of special literary events including seminars, conferences, dialogues, festivals, and Mushairas.